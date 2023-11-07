We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Jack Henry (JKHY) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $564.37 million, increasing 6.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jack Henry metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Core' of $187.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Payments' should come in at $200.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Complementary' reaching $156.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate & Other' should arrive at $18.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Processing' will reach $219.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Services and Support' stands at $341.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jack Henry here>>>
Shares of Jack Henry have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JKHY is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>