Frontline (FRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Frontline (FRO - Free Report) standing at $22.28, reflecting a -1.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 24.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Frontline in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.46, indicating a 24.32% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $250.3 million, up 19.85% from the year-ago period.
FRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.15% and +49.26%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.26% higher. At present, Frontline boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Frontline is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.22 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.