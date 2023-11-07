Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $249.31 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258.31 million, representing a surprise of -3.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aspen Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Contract Value (ACV): $897.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $902 million.
  • Revenue- License and solutions: $148.65 million versus $160.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.
  • Revenue- Services and other: $15.69 million versus $13.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.3% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $84.97 million compared to the $83.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
Shares of Aspen Technology have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

