Celanese (CE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Celanese (CE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.72 billion, up 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.50, compared to $3.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20, the EPS surprise was +13.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Acetyl Chain: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Inter segment eliminations: -$25 million compared to the -$26.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Materials: $1.53 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.5%.
  • Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain: $365 million versus $378.65 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials: $340 million compared to the $328.22 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Other Activities: -$81 million compared to the -$89.16 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Celanese have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

