Compared to Estimates, EverCommerce (EVCM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, EverCommerce (EVCM - Free Report) reported revenue of $174.74 million, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EverCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription and transaction fees: $132.64 million versus $135.24 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Other: $5.26 million versus $4.26 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +198.2% change.
  • Marketing technology solutions: $36.84 million versus $36.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.
Shares of EverCommerce have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

