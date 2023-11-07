Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Albany International (AIN) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Albany International (AIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $281.11 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $261.24 million, representing a surprise of +7.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albany International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Albany Engineered Composites: $114.52 million versus $104.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Revenue- Machine Clothing: $166.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • Operating income (Loss)- Albany Engineered Composites: $9.37 million versus $10.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Machine Clothing: $50.71 million versus $49.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Albany International here>>>

Shares of Albany International have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Albany International Corporation (AIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise