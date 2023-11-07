Back to top

Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Air Transport Services (ATSG - Free Report) reported $523.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $522.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was -34.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Transport Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- ACMI Services: $365.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $355.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Revenues- Other Activities: $112.84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $113.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Revenues- CAM: $109.73 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $112.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Revenues- Eliminate internal revenues: -$64.68 million compared to the -$59.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- CAM- Lease incentive amortization: -$3.42 million versus -$4.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32% change.
  • Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues: $113.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services: $12.41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.15 million.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM: $23.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.30 million.
Shares of Air Transport Services have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

