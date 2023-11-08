Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CNH (CNHI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) reported $5.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 billion, representing a surprise of -5.22%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Finance, interest and other income: $654 million compared to the $571.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities: $5.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
  • Revenues- Net Sales: $5.33 billion versus $5.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction: $948 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $981.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $4.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $653 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $550.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.5%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $60 million versus $51.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$75 million compared to the -$59.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $657 million compared to the $711.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $672 million versus $711.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of CNH have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

