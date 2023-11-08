We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, CNH (CNHI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) reported $5.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 billion, representing a surprise of -5.22%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CNH here>>>
- Revenues- Finance, interest and other income: $654 million compared to the $571.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Total Industrial Activities: $5.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
- Revenues- Net Sales: $5.33 billion versus $5.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
- Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction: $948 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $981.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
- Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $4.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
- Revenues- Financial Services: $653 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $550.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.5%.
- Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $60 million versus $51.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$75 million compared to the -$59.04 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $657 million compared to the $711.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $672 million versus $711.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of CNH have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.