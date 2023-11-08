Back to top

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH - Free Report) reported revenue of $384.76 million, up 104.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to -$0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $348.35 million, representing a surprise of +10.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +81.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Celsius Holdings Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- North America: $371.18 million versus $334.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +106.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other: $1.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +611%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $1.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.4%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $11.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.3%.
Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

