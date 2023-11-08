Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Monster Beverage (MNST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +2.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Monster Beverage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada: $1.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $127.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.05 million.
  • Revenue- Outside United States: $733.70 million compared to the $706.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $391.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $358.21 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America and Caribbean: $167.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $145.71 million.
  • Net Sales- Alcohol Brands: $42.33 million versus $51.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Strategic Brands: $98.76 million versus $119.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks: $1.71 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $6.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Monster Beverage here>>>

Shares of Monster Beverage have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise