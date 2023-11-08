Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Surgery Partners (SGRY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Surgery Partners (SGRY - Free Report) reported $674.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to -$0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $670.74 million, representing a surprise of +0.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Surgery Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Cases: 146,514 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 153,180.
  • Number of consolidated surgical facilities as of the end of period: 117 versus 120 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue per case: $4,601 compared to the $4,370.99 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of surgical facilities as of the end of period: 154 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 153.
Shares of Surgery Partners have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

