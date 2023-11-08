Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $277.55 million, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $267.66 million, representing a surprise of +3.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Stores - End of period: 2,498 compared to the 2,505 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Same-store sales: 8.4% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Franchisee-owned same store sales: 8.2% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Corporate-owned same store sales: 10.1% compared to the 7.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Stores - New stores opened: 26 compared to the 35 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- National advertising fund: $17.58 million compared to the $16.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Franchise: $80.59 million versus $76 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.2% change.
  • Revenue- Equipment segment: $66.14 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $61.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment: $113.25 million compared to the $115.05 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Franchise segment: $98.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $90.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
  • EBITDA- Franchise: $67.58 million versus $59.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$18.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$17.78 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Planet Fitness here>>>

Shares of Planet Fitness have returned +15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise