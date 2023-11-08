Compared to Estimates, Carlyle (CG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Carlyle Group (
CG Quick Quote CG - Free Report) reported $776.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 44.6%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $1.42 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $825.52 million, representing a surprise of -5.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carlyle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $160.61 billion compared to the $165.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP: $71.57 billion compared to the $72.80 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP: $382.26 billion compared to the $406.82 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $107.39 billion compared to the $106.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Revenues- Fee related performance revenues: $23.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.70 million. Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss): $23.40 million compared to the $23.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -58.7% year over year. Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues: $180.40 million versus $252.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -76.4% change. Segment Revenues- Fund management fees: $518.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $496.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%. Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other: $11.20 million versus $19.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -68% change. Segment Revenues- Interest income: $20.10 million compared to the $12.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.4% year over year. Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues: $552.70 million versus $544.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Revenues- Global Credit- Fund management fees: $128.90 million compared to the $128.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Carlyle here>>>
Shares of Carlyle have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Carlyle (CG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Carlyle Group (CG - Free Report) reported $776.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 44.6%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $1.42 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $825.52 million, representing a surprise of -5.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carlyle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Carlyle here>>>
- Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $160.61 billion compared to the $165.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP: $71.57 billion compared to the $72.80 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP: $382.26 billion compared to the $406.82 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP: $107.39 billion compared to the $106.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Segment Revenues- Fee related performance revenues: $23.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.70 million.
- Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss): $23.40 million compared to the $23.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -58.7% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues: $180.40 million versus $252.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -76.4% change.
- Segment Revenues- Fund management fees: $518.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $496.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
- Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other: $11.20 million versus $19.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -68% change.
- Segment Revenues- Interest income: $20.10 million compared to the $12.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.4% year over year.
- Segment Revenues- Total segment fee revenues: $552.70 million versus $544.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
- Revenues- Global Credit- Fund management fees: $128.90 million compared to the $128.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Carlyle have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.