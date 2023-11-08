Back to top

MidCap Financial (MFIC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC - Free Report) reported $68.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was -2.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MidCap Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest income: $61.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Investment Income- Other income: $0.28 million compared to the $1.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -81.2% year over year.
  • Investment Income- Dividend income: $0.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -58.6%.
Shares of MidCap Financial have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

