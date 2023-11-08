Compared to Estimates, Gilead (GILD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Gilead Sciences (
GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) reported $7.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $2.29 for the same period compares to $1.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.77 billion, representing a surprise of +4.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Product Sales- Genvoya- U.S: $433 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $442.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%. Product Sales- Descovy- U.S: $460 million versus $485.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Product Sales- Odefsey- U.S: $257 million compared to the $247.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Product Sales- Vemlidy- U.S: $112 million compared to the $125.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year. Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total: $283 million compared to the $283.93 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Product Sales- Descovy- Total: $511 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $521.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Product Sales- Odefsey- Total: $343 million compared to the $332.29 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year. Product Sales- Vemlidy- Total: $228 million versus $214.25 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Product Sales- Genvoya- Total: $503 million versus $544.15 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.2% change. Product Sales- Biktarvy- Total: $3.09 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues: $56 million compared to the $61.65 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year. Product Sales- Total HCV: $438 million versus $450.49 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Gilead here>>>
Shares of Gilead have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Gilead (GILD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) reported $7.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $2.29 for the same period compares to $1.90 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.77 billion, representing a surprise of +4.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Gilead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Gilead here>>>
- Product Sales- Genvoya- U.S: $433 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $442.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%.
- Product Sales- Descovy- U.S: $460 million versus $485.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
- Product Sales- Odefsey- U.S: $257 million compared to the $247.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.
- Product Sales- Vemlidy- U.S: $112 million compared to the $125.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.
- Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total: $283 million compared to the $283.93 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Product Sales- Descovy- Total: $511 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $521.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
- Product Sales- Odefsey- Total: $343 million compared to the $332.29 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
- Product Sales- Vemlidy- Total: $228 million versus $214.25 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Product Sales- Genvoya- Total: $503 million versus $544.15 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.2% change.
- Product Sales- Biktarvy- Total: $3.09 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
- Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues: $56 million compared to the $61.65 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.
- Product Sales- Total HCV: $438 million versus $450.49 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change.
Shares of Gilead have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.