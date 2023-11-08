Back to top

loanDepot (LDI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

loanDepot (LDI - Free Report) reported $265.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to -$0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $267.75 million, representing a surprise of -0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -87.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how loanDepot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Loan origination volume by channel - Total: $6.08 billion versus $6.54 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net interest income: $2.61 million compared to the $4.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -73.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Gain on origination and sale of loans, net: $148.85 million versus $168.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $13.37 million versus $19.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Revenues- Servicing fee income: $118.78 million compared to the $115.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Change in fair value of servicing rights, net: -$35.69 million versus -$44.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for loanDepot here>>>

Shares of loanDepot have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

