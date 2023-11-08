Back to top

Coty (COTY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Coty (COTY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, up 18.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -47.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Coty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic revenues- Americas: $708 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $653.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
  • Geographic Revenues - Asia Pacific: $201.20 million compared to the $199.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $732.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $648.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
  • Revenues- Prestige: $1.06 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $995.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.3%.
  • Revenues- Consumer Beauty: $576.70 million versus $572.82 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prestige: $260.30 million compared to the $243.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Consumer Beauty: $41.90 million versus $48.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate: -$56.10 million versus -$81.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Coty have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

