Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) reported $275.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +71.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bumble Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Paying Users: 3,820.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,812.73 thousand.
  • Total Average Revenue per Paying User: $23.42 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.83.
  • Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User: $12.79 versus $13.01 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User: $28.38 versus $28.65 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Badoo App and Other Paying Users: 1,215.6 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,211.4 thousand.
  • Bumble App Paying Users: 2,604.9 thousand versus 2,602.91 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Badoo App and Other: $53.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Revenue- Bumble App: $221.80 million versus $223.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.8% change.
Shares of Bumble Inc. have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

