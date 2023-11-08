Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Flyware (FLYW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Flyware (FLYW - Free Report) reported $116.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.4%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was -20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flyware performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $8.87 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.30 billion.
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Transaction: $103.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $103.84 million.
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Platform and usage-based fee revenue: $13.50 million versus $15.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Transaction: $104.60 million versus $104.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Platform and usage-based fee: $18.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.44 million.
Shares of Flyware have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

