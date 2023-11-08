Back to top

Darling (DAR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) reported $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $1.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion, representing a surprise of -9.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Darling performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feed Ingredients: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Fuel Ingredients: $121.66 million compared to the $145.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Food Ingredients: $455.74 million compared to the $490.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.
  • Segment EBITDA- Food Ingredients: $85.96 million compared to the $89.25 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment EBITDA- Corporate: -$19.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$20.75 million.
  • Segment EBITDA- Fuel Ingredients: $19.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $26.22 million.
  • Segment EBITDA- Feed Ingredients: $161.67 million compared to the $178.84 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Darling have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

