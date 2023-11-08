Back to top

PlayAGS (AGS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $89.38 million, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PlayAGS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- EGM: $81.86 million versus $79.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
  • Revenues- Interactive: $3.13 million compared to the $3.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Table Products: $4.39 million versus $4.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- EGM: $36.77 million versus $35.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Interactive: $0.90 million compared to the $0.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Table Products: $2.44 million compared to the $2.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of PlayAGS have returned +19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

