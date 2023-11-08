Back to top

LegalZoom (LZ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

LegalZoom (LZ - Free Report) reported $167.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.09 million, representing a surprise of +4.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LegalZoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU): $0.27 million compared to the $0.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of business formations: 137 compared to the 140 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Order Value: $242 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $216.76.
  • Number of Transactions units: 237 compared to the 249 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of subscription units: 1,568 versus 1,520 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Transaction revenue: $57.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.58 million.
  • Subscription revenue: $104.46 million compared to the $100.74 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Partner revenue: $5.47 million versus $5.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of LegalZoom have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

