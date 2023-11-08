Back to top

Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) reported $180.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.5%. EPS of -$0.24 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218.16 million, representing a surprise of -17.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -250.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mercury Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Radar: $28.56 million compared to the $50.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Electronic Warfare: $28.14 million compared to the $34.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Other: $11.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.18 million.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Total: $77.87 million compared to the $108.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- C4I: $91.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $95.63 million.
  • Net Revenue- Sensor & Effector- Other Sensor & Effector: $21.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.13 million.
Shares of Mercury Systems have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

