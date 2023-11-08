Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Dutch Bros (BROS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) reported $264.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.2%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $257.19 million, representing a surprise of +2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total shop count: 794 versus 788 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Number of shops - Franchised: 284 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 286.
  • Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned: 2.8% versus 1.1% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of shops - Company-operated: 510 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 501.
  • Same shop sales growth: 4% versus 1.5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Franchising and other: $28.04 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
  • Revenues- Company-operated shops: $236.47 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $230.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dutch Bros here>>>

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise