Compared to Estimates, Angi (ANGI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Angi (ANGI - Free Report) reported $371.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 25.3%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $377.23 million, representing a surprise of -1.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Angi performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International: $29.30 million versus $25.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic: $342.60 million versus $350.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Ads and Leads: $292 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $297.19 million.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Intersegment eliminations: -$0.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.76 million.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Roofing: $21.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.70 million.
  • Revenue- Total Domestic- Services: $30 million versus $30.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Corporate: -$11.90 million versus -$13.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Services: $3.50 million compared to the $1.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Domestic- Ads and Leads: $32.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.33 million.
Shares of Angi have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

