Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About The RealReal (REAL) Q3 Earnings

The RealReal (REAL - Free Report) reported $133.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to -$0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26, the EPS surprise was +42.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The RealReal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • GMV (Gross Merchandise Value): $407.61 million compared to the $400.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • AOV (Average Order Value): $513 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $490.78.
  • Number of Orders: 794 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 868.
  • NMV (Net Merchandise Value): $302.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $292.74 million.
  • Take Rate: 38.1% compared to the 36.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Active Buyers: 954 thousand compared to the 988 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Direct Revenue: $17.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49%.
Shares of The RealReal have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

