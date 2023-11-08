Back to top

Company News for Nov 8, 2023

  • Shares of Emerson Electric Co. ((EMR - Free Report) ) tumbled 7.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.30 per share.
  • D.R. Horton, Inc.’s ((DHI - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $4.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98 per share.
  • Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG ((CRSP - Free Report) ) soared 13.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 net loss of $1.41 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.98 per share.
  • Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s ((ATSG - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 22.9% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.

