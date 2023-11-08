We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aveanna (AVAH) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, reflecting an increase of 33.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $450.04 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Aveanna metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- PDS' will likely reach $361.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- MS' to come in at $37.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- HHH' stands at $51.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.
Aveanna shares have witnessed a change of +35.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AVAH is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.