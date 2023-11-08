Back to top

Playtika (PLTK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Playtika Holding (PLTK - Free Report) reported revenue of $630.1 million, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $642.7 million, representing a surprise of -1.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Playtika performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average DPUs: 0.3 million compared to the 0.3 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Daily Payer Conversion: 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average MAUs: 28.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.12 million.
  • Average DAUs: 8.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.69 million.
  • ARPDAU: $0.81 versus $0.80 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Playtika have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

