Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.98 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.17, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.81 billion, representing a surprise of +1.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Warner Bros. Discovery performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total DTC Subscribers: 95,100 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94,762.5 thousand.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total: $2.44 billion versus $2.47 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total: $4.87 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.92 billion.
  • Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total: $3.23 billion compared to the $3.34 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenues (Actual)- Inter-segment eliminations: -$551 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$784.76 million.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other: $317 million versus $271.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Content: $2.84 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution: $5.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.01 billion.
  • Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising: $1.80 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Other: $1 million versus $4.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Distribution: $2.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion.
  • Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Advertising: $1.71 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

