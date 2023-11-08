Back to top

BigCommerce (BIGC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BigCommerce (BIGC - Free Report) reported $78.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.09 million, representing a surprise of -0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +133.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BigCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Revenue Run-rate (ARR): $332.20 million compared to the $336.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Partner and services: $19.34 million compared to the $19.74 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription solutions: $58.71 million compared to the $58.41 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
Shares of BigCommerce have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

