Compared to Estimates, ANI (ANIP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) reported revenue of $131.83 million, up 57.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108.18 million, representing a surprise of +21.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +67.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ANI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products: $70.59 million compared to the $59.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Generics, established brands, and other segment total net revenues: $102.10 million compared to the $84.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products: $29.73 million versus $25.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +136% change.
  • Net Revenues- Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services: $31.50 million compared to the $23.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +220.9% year over year.
Shares of ANI have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

