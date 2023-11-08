Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL - Free Report) reported $136.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.55 million, representing a surprise of -2.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Collegium Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total product revenues- Belbuca: $45.45 million versus $44.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.
  • Total product revenues- Xtampza ER: $39.80 million versus $43.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Total product revenues- Symproic: $3.92 million compared to the $4.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.
  • Total product revenues- Nucynta: $47.54 million versus $47.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Collegium Pharmaceutical here>>>

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise