Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY - Free Report) reported revenue of $169.85 million, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.82 million, representing a surprise of +3.68%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Warby Parker Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Customers: 2.3 million versus 2.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Revenue per Customer: $284 versus $280.06 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Store Count at the end of the period: 227 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 229.
View all Key Company Metrics for Warby Parker Inc. here>>>

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise