Compared to Estimates, Endeavor (EDR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.34 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +77.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Endeavor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Owned Sports Properties: $479.75 million compared to the $439.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Events, Experiences & Rights: $367.06 million compared to the $351.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Sports Data & Technology: $124.85 million compared to the $124.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$12.88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.5%.
  • Revenue- Representation: $385.62 million compared to the $358.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$75.97 million compared to the -$74.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Owned Sports Properties: $237.42 million versus $221.31 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Sports Data & Technology: $23.99 million versus $20.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Representation: $96.33 million compared to the $83.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Events, Experiences & Rights: $29.85 million compared to the $42.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Endeavor have returned +17.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

