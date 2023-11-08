For the quarter ended September 2023, Ralph Lauren (
Ralph Lauren (RL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.63 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.10, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 billion, representing a surprise of +1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ralph Lauren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Net revenues- Other non-reportable segments: $40 million compared to the $42.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
- Geographic Net revenues- Europe: $526.80 million compared to the $515.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
- Geographic Net revenues- Asia: $348.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $344.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
- Geographic Net revenues- North America: $717.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $706.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
- Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Wholesale: $30.30 million compared to the $31.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
- Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Wholesale: $288.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $278.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
- Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Retail: $238.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $243.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
- Geographic Net revenues- North America- Wholesale: $280 million compared to the $284 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.
- Geographic Net revenues- North America- Retail: $437.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $424.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
- Net revenues- Licensing: $40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
- Net revenues- Retail: $994.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $975.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
- Net revenues- Wholesale: $598.70 million versus $593.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
Shares of Ralph Lauren have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.