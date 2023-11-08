Under Armour (
Under Armour (UAA) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Under Armour (UAA - Free Report) reported $1.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion, representing a surprise of +0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Under Armour performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net revenues- North America: $991.39 million compared to the $982.43 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
- Net revenues- Asia-Pacific: $232.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $243.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
- Net revenues- EMEA: $287.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $271.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
- Net revenues- Latin America: $53.67 million versus $64.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.
- Total net sales [$M]: $1.57 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
- Net revenues- Footwear: $351.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $394.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
- Net revenues- Accessories: $113.93 million versus $111.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
- Net revenues- License revenues: $28.65 million versus $31.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.5% change.
- Net revenues- Apparel: $1.07 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
- Net revenues- Corporate Other: $2.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.9%.
- Net Revenues- Distribution Channel- Wholesale: $939.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $906.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
- Net Revenues- Distribution Channel- Direct to Consumer: $595.85 million compared to the $614.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
Shares of Under Armour have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.