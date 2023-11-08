Biogen Inc. (
Compared to Estimates, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) reported $2.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $4.36 for the same period compares to $4.77 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion, representing a surprise of +6.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.99.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Biogen Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States: $150.50 million compared to the $149.88 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Rest of World: $297.70 million compared to the $279.72 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Rest of world: $211.50 million versus $220.93 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States: $244.80 million versus the 21-analyst average estimate of $252.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra- Total: $20 million versus the 24-analyst average estimate of $22.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total: $456.30 million compared to the $473.57 million average estimate based on 24 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total: $448.20 million versus the 23-analyst average estimate of $431.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
- Revenue- Product, net: $1.81 billion versus the 23-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
- Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs: $420.90 million compared to the $433 million average estimate based on 23 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- Vumerity- Total: $165.50 million compared to the $156.56 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fumarate- Tecfidera- Total: $239.50 million versus $244.76 million estimated by 22 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.4% change.
- Revenue- Contract manufacturing, royalty and other revenue: $304.20 million versus the 20-analyst average estimate of $165.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +134.9%.
Shares of Biogen Inc. have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.