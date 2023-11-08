Back to top

SurModics (SRDX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, SurModics (SRDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $27.97 million, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to -$0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +231.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SurModics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales: $15.36 million versus $15.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Revenue- Research, development and other: $2.56 million versus $1.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Revenue- Royalties and license fees: $10.05 million versus $9.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
Shares of SurModics have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

