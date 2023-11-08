Back to top

Target Hospitality (TH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Target Hospitality (TH - Free Report) reported revenue of $145.94 million, down 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.77 million, representing a surprise of +3.68%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Target Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South: $37.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $38.18 million.
  • Revenue- All Other: $2.87 million compared to the $1.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +275.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Government: $105.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South: $14.08 million compared to the $14.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Government: $90.52 million compared to the $86.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Target Hospitality have returned -23.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

