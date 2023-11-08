Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Vertex (VRTX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.48 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.08, compared to $4.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion, representing a surprise of -0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vertex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $1.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion.
  • Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States: $929.30 million compared to the $965.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio: $2.27 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.
  • Revenues by Product- Kalydeco: $112.80 million compared to the $115.23 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year.
  • Revenues by Product- Orkambi: $63 million compared to the $79.78 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -56.9% year over year.
  • Revenues by Product- Symdeko: $33.40 million versus $28.52 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vertex here>>>

Shares of Vertex have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise