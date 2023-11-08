We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Brian's Big Idea on Trending Stocks
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has a new big idea on that involves stocks that are in the news. Recently there have been some big earnings reports that have caused a lot of stocks to soar. But how can you know what stocks will report good quarters ahead of the report? More on that in a minute, let’s take a look at the stocks that Brian looks at.
First up is the big move that Roku (ROKU - Free Report) has made since it last reported. Brian notes that the company posted a miss, but the estimates have moved in the right direction. This has helped the stock run from the $50 range to more than $80 in just a few days.
Next up is DataDog (DDOG - Free Report) which also had a great report the other day. This stock has moved from the low $80 range to over $100 as a result. This stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and as the aggressive growth stock strategist Brian loves to see the A for Growth and F for value that this stock has as its Style Scores.
Finally, Brian looks at Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) which just reported on November 7. Today the stock is up some 17% after posting a big beat.
Now these would all be great stocks to have purchased ahead of the reports, but how would you know which ones to buy?
At Zacks, we have a great service run by Bryan Hayes that looks at the headlines of the day and then leverages the Zacks Rank to select the best ones for that portfolio. To say that Bryan has the hottest hand at Zacks would be an understatement.
Headliner Trader was invested in one the three stocks that was mentioned above and has it has one of the biggest positions in the portfolio. It should also be noted that Bryan has managed to show a gain for all 12 stocks that he has in the portfolio including a winner of more than 100% and another stock on the verge of being a triple digit performer.
His service delivers an email nightly recap of what is going on in the broader markets as well as any important updates to the stocks that are in the portfolio. It is certainly worth a deeper look.