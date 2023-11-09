Back to top

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) reported $137.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.3%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $131.41 million, representing a surprise of +4.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Duolingo, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paid subscribers (at period end): 5.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.45 million.
  • Daily active users (DAUs): 24.2 million versus 20.6 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 83.1 million versus 70.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $105.89 million compared to the $100.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.2% year over year.
Shares of Duolingo, Inc. have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

