Insiders Are Jumping Into These 3 Stocks

Market participants closely follow insider activity, as the transactions can reflect current sentiment surrounding the trajectory of the business. Of course, investors also typically get a confidence boost upon seeing an insider swoop in for a buy.
Insiders are defined as a company's officers, directors, or someone controlling at least 10% of a company's equity securities. To little surprise, many strict rules apply to insiders. And they typically have a holding horizon longer than most, a critical aspect to be aware of.
As of late, the insiders of several companies, including American Water Works (
AWK Quick Quote AWK - Free Report) , AES ( AES Quick Quote AES - Free Report) , and Intel ( INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) , have acquired shares. What did they see? Let’s take a closer look. American Water Works
American Water Works provides essential water services to millions of customers. A director recently purchased roughly 3800 shares, with the transaction totaling nearly $500k.
For those with an appetite for income, AWK shares have that covered, currently yielding a solid 2.2% annually with a payout ratio sitting at 59% of the company’s earnings. Impressively, the company boasts a 10% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares recently got a boost following better-than-expected quarterly results, as we can see illustrated below. Regarding the release, AWK posted a 7% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate and reported revenue 6% ahead of expectations.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
American Water Works is forecasted to expand its top and bottom line steadily, with estimates for its current year (FY23) suggesting 7% earnings growth on 8% higher revenues. Peeking ahead, estimates for FY24 reflect a 6% uptick in earnings paired with a 3% sales bump.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Intel
Semiconductor giant Intel has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions across the board, landing the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The CEO of Intel, Patrick Gelsinger, recently made a big splash, acquiring roughly 6800 shares at a total transaction value of $250k.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company has been consistently posting robust results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by an average of 130% across its last four quarters. Just in its latest print, the company posted a 95% EPS beat and posted revenue 5% ahead of the consensus expectation.
Intel’s top line appears to be finally stabilizing.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research AES
AES, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a diversified power generation and utility company. The CEO, Andres Gluski, recently purchased 50k shares, with the transaction totaling just over $800k.
Like AWK, AES shares reward investors with an annual dividend that currently yields a sizable 4.1%. And the company has displayed a commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders, carrying a 5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
AES shares have recently busted through their 50-day simple moving average, reflecting near-term positive momentum. Investors would likely benefit by waiting to see if shares can continue trading above this level, which would reflect continued bullishness.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
It’s easy to understand why investors closely follow insider activity, as it can provide a snapshot of current sentiment surrounding a company's future.
An insider buy is undoubtedly a positive, whereas a sell could carry negative undertones in certain situations.
And for those seeking stocks insiders are diving into, all three above – American Water Works (
AWK Quick Quote AWK - Free Report) , AES ( AES Quick Quote AES - Free Report) , and Intel ( INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) – fit the criteria nicely.
