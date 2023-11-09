Back to top

Image: Bigstock

a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

a.k.a. Brands (AKA - Free Report) reported $140.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.6%. EPS of -$0.18 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $140.65 million, representing a surprise of +0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how a.k.a. Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average order value: $81 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.48.
  • Number of orders: 1.7 million compared to the 1.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Active customers: 3.6 million compared to the 3.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for a.k.a. Brands here>>>

Shares of a.k.a. Brands have returned +73.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise