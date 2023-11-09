Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sitio Royalties (STR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sitio Royalties (STR - Free Report) reported revenue of $156.71 million, up 35.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was -4.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sitio Royalties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily combined Production volume: 36,900 BOE/D compared to the 36,122.45 BOE/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average sales prices - Natural gas: $1.54 compared to the $1.95 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales prices - Crude oil: $80.21 compared to the $79.96 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales prices - NGLs: $18.14 compared to the $23.99 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Sitio Royalties have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

