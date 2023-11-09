Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) reported revenue of $496.55 million, up 37.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $444.94 million, representing a surprise of +11.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Affirm Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): $5,600,000 compared to the $5,386,050 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Active Consumers: 17 compared to the 17 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gain (loss) on sales of loans: $34.29 million versus $29.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.1% change.
  • Interest income: $262.68 million versus $230 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +92% change.
  • Servicing income: $20.16 million versus $22.69 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.
  • Merchant network revenue: $145.95 million compared to the $132.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Affirm Holdings here>>>

Shares of Affirm Holdings have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise