Phibro (PAHC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $231.3 million, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.95 million, representing a surprise of -4.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

- Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada: $58.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
- Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $26.88 million versus $30.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.
- Net Sales by Region- United States: $131.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
- Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific: $14.48 million versus $16.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.
- Net Sales- Animal Health: $160.50 million compared to the $164.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition: $56 million compared to the $59.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines: $26.20 million compared to the $24.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other: $94.10 million versus $97.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional Specialties: $40.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.42 million.
- Net Sales- Performance Products: $14.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.8%.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health: $28.50 million compared to the $29.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$14.10 million compared to the -$13.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Phibro have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.