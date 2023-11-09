Back to top

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS - Free Report) reported $46.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 25.5%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -14.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +550.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NeoGames S.A. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • NeoGames' NPI Revenues Interest: $16.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.97 million.
  • Royalties from games contracts: $0.55 million compared to the $0.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • NeoGames revenues plus NPI revenues interest: $31.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.95 million.
  • Revenues: $14.42 million versus $14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Royalties from turnkey contracts: $7.93 million compared to the $7.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of NeoGames S.A. have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

