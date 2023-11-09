See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 9th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 68.9% downward over the last 60 days.
BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) The company provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Cass Information Systems (CASS - Free Report) is a leading provider of payables services and information support systems to companies throughout North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.
